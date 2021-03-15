DA: Two juvenile teens arrested for the murder of Stanley Freeman Jr.

The two juveniles, aged 14 and 16, are each facing one count of first degree felony murder, as well as several other charges in a separate shooting days prior.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen announced two juveniles have been charged with first degree murder in the February 12 shooting death of Austin-East High School student Stanley Freeman Jr.

The two juveniles, aged 14 and 16, are each facing one count of first degree felony murder, as well as attempted murder in a separate shooting incident that happened before Freeman's death.

“Today we are one step closer to justice for the family of Stanley Freeman Jr.,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “While today’s charges may provide a sense of relief for some, let’s not forget there are families are forever changed."

Freeman was shot and killed while leaving Austin-East High School on February 12. Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said they have yet to determine a motive.

“Our investigation has still not found any evidence that would suggest why Stanley Freeman Jr. would have been the target,” Chief Thomas said. “By all accounts, he was simply a good kid who was leaving school.”

KPD said officers arrested the two juveniles on February 16 in connection to another shooting incident that occurred at Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street on February 7. Thomas said it is unknown if the shootings are connected.

According to Allen, the two teens and another juvenile shot at a vehicle with two occupants inside, but did not hit anyone. The three are all facing charges for attempted murder and use of a firearm in a dangerous felony in that incident.