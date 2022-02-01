DA: Woman sentenced to life in prison after 2019 murder of her husband

The body of Roger Miller was found bound and lying on the side of the road in the morning as a school bus pulled up to a stop sign.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was sentenced to life in prison after the body of her husband was found bound on the side of the road on May 15, 2019. His body was found as a school bus filled with children pulled up to a stop sign, according to the District Attorney General.

Officials said Stacy Miller and her boyfriend were charged with the murder of her husband, Roger Miller. The charges also include aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery and theft.

The trial started on Aug. 17, 2021, and lasted 4 days, according to a post on social media by Russell Johnson, the District Attorney General. It was before a Meigs County jury, and Johnson said they deliberated for around 3 hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Miller was immediately sentenced on the murder charge and given a life sentence. Then, on Monday, Judge Wicks in Loudon County sentenced her to a total of 20 years for the remaining charges, which will run concurrently to her life sentence.