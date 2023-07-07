'Always a smile' | Family grieves man killed in Dandridge on June 29

During the evening on June 29, John Wayne Quesenberry was killed while doing yard work outside New Beginning Church of God.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — During the evening of June 29, a 64-year-old man was killed outside of a church in Dandridge. After around 26 years of marriage, his wife is grieving.

"I could look at him. You see that smile, that's what attracted me — always a smile," said Lila Quesenberry, the wife of John Wayne Quesenberry. "I never thought I would ever remarry. I never, never, never, never — but, I seen something in him that I hadn't seen in a lot of men. And, he was very kind."

She married him when she was 50 years old. She had two children and he had three, and they become a single family after first meeting at work.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said John and Lila arrived at New Beginning Church of God at around 7:15 p.m. on June 29. They said she went inside while John stayed outside to do yard work. Later, she walked outside and found him laying on his back and bloody.

"He loved his church. He loved his church people," she said. "Because my husband was killed, does that mean there's no God? That means there's a purpose behind it. There is a purpose behind this. And if it was to save other people in the church, then that's why it has to be."

JCSO said William Scott McLaughlin was charged with first-degree murder in the killing. They said he lives next door to the church, and he had "multiple run-ends with Mr. McLaughlin" including an incident where McLaughlin was charged with aggravated assault for pointing a crossbow toward him.

"I'm glad he was my father, for sure. He is my father still, even though he's not here with us today," said Scott Quesenberry, John's youngest son. "He was the best. Absolutely. Can't ask for a better man, father, best friend. He was stern at times, especially after my stepmom came along."