Dandridge man charged with murder in 2020 drug death

A Dandridge man faces a second-degree murder indictment in the 2020 drug overdose death of an unnamed man.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Joey D. Belcher, 32, has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury.

It stems from a six-month investigation into the 36-year-old victim's death at an unspecified Dandridge home in late 2020.

Belcher provided the man with drugs just before his death, authorities allege.