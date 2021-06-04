Dandridge man charged with murder in 2020 drug death

A Dandridge man faces a second-degree murder indictment in the 2020 drug overdose death of an unnamed man.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Joey D. Belcher, 32, has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury.
It stems from a six-month investigation into the 36-year-old victim's death at an unspecified Dandridge home in late 2020.
Belcher provided the man with drugs just before his death, authorities allege.
Patrol Division deputies, the department's Criminal Investigation Division and the Fourth Judicial District Task Force looked into the case.