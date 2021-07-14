Driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed 15-month-old girl

Investigators believe that Daryl Rollins was speeding and ran a stop sign before he crashed and the vehicle caught fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 15-month-old girl.

According to KPD, a grand jury indicted Daryl Rollins, 25, this week. He was behind the wheel when the crash happened on Buffat Mill Road on the evening of May 19.

Investigators believe that Rollins was speeding and ran a stop sign at Spring Hill Road, narrowly missing another vehicle. The vehicle Rollins was driving ran off the road, crashed, and caught fire.

Rollins got out of the car and left the scene before officers responded to the crash, according to KPD. Three passengers in the car, including the little girl, were transported to UT Medical Center.

According to a GoFundMe page, the little girl's name was Haizley. Her father, Lennox, also suffered severe burns as he tried to get her out of the burning car.

The 15-month-old was later transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of severe burns. She died of her injuries on May 28.