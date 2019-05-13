KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Dashcam footage recently released from the Knoxville Police Department reveals details of the night a Knoxville man shot an officer in the shoulder during a traffic stop Jan. 11, 2018.

According to prosecutors, veteran KPD officer Jay Williams tried to pull Ronnie Lucas Wilson over for speeding on Washington Pike near the Target store.

In the video, Wilson's car spins out on wet pavement and eventually skids off the road. As Williams starts to get out of his car, at least four gunshots go off.

Police said Wilson pulled out a shotgun without warning and "fired continuously" at Williams, who did not return fire and was hit in the shoulder.

The footage shows Wilson speed off again as smoke billows from the hood of Williams' car.

A bystander came over to give emergency attention to Williams, and he can be heard saying he was hit in the left arm. He continued to give details about the suspect over the radio during this time.

There was a statewide manhunt for Wilson after the incident, according to officials. He was added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List before being captured two days later in Blount County.

Officer Williams recovered and returned to duty within a couple of months. He was awarded KPD's Purple Heart.

Former Police Chief David Rausch awarded the Purple Heart to Knoxville Police Department Officer Jay Williams.

A Knox County jury convicted Ronnie Lucas Wilson for attempted murder on Thursday, May 9.

He faces a 40-year prison sentence on the attempted murder charge because of his prior criminal record with a gang enhancement, as he was a member of the Aryan Nation.

Ronnie Lucas Wilson

He was also convicted of deploying a firearm in the commission of a felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and felony fleeing. Those charges carry a 10-year sentence, for a total of 50 years behind bars.

The Knox County District Attorney General's Office said Wilson will be sentenced on June 6.