For the family members of Edmund Zagorski shooting victim John Dale Dotson, Thursday’s decision to grant the inmate a 10-day reprieve, reached about three hours before his scheduled death, set off an emotional roller coaster.

Marsha Dotson, had decided earlier in the day not to attend the execution of her husband's killer amid the legal back and forth, but was completely drained after news of Gov. Bill Haslam's temporary reprieve.

“I’m just going to have to forget about it for a while and get my head together,” she said with a sigh. “It’s just too much.”

Zagorski was scheduled to be executed by the state at 7 p.m. Thursday. He was convicted and sentenced to death in Robertson County for the murders of Dotson, 35, and Jimmy Porter, 35.

John Dale Dotson’s daughter, Kim Dotson Rochelle, made it to Interstate 40 in Dickson County, heading to Nashville to watch Zagorski be put to death, when she said she had a gut feeling the state wasn’t going to proceed as planned and pulled over.

Within minutes, she was getting news of the reprieve, she said.

“I really am just kind of numb, wondering when and why,” said Rochelle, 48. “He’s smarter to me, right now, than the Supreme Court. He knows every stop, every pull to stop the inevitable. He has more knowledge than they give him credit for.”

Getting the news of the murders

Rochelle was days from turning 13 when her father was killed in 1983. She remembers learning of his death on the television news, and seeing body bags carried out of the woods in Robertson County.

Rochelle and her brother, John, were never the same, she said.

"My brother was so little, only eight years old," she said through tears. "I had to help raise my brother while my mom worked, and I had to do odds and ends jobs. My dad was a provider. He took care of us."

Throughout their childhood, Rochelle and her brother had always been close, she said. He died 10 years ago from lung cancer.

"At one point, my sister-in-law tried to write to Mr. Zagorski, asking him to tell the truth so that me and my brother could have closure (about 15 years ago)," Rochelle said. "He mailed her letter back, didn't respond. It was just return to sender."

Like her step-mother Marsha Dotson, Rochelle hopes the state can reach a decision and move forward with an execution soon.

"He wants the electric chair. Give him the electric chair," she said. "Just kill him. Kill him the way he wants to be killed. He didn’t ask my dad how he wanted to die."

Phone calls, indecision from state

Marsha Dotson, Rochelle and her cousin, Richard Hicks, were all on pins and needles heading into Thursday. All three said they received numerous phone calls from state officials, who were seemingly set on moving forward as planned with Zagorski's execution.

Since Wednesday, Dotson said she'd received 3-4 phone calls heading into Thursday afternoon.

Rochelle had gotten two or three phone calls on Thursday alone, she said.

Until this week, Marsha Dotson had planned to attend Zagorski's execution with her son, but she said she wouldn’t watch.

“It’s about to drive me crazy because one minute they’re going to do it and the next, they aren’t,” she said of the state earlier Thursday. “I don’t know what to do. I just don’t understand it. There ought to be a law that says (Zagorski) has so long to stop something without waiting until the last minute.”

The back-and-forth, Marsha Dotson says, is making her relive her husband’s death again.

“I’m going through the same emotions I had in 1983,” she said. “If they don’t go through with this, no matter how many days or months or years he gets, I’m going to have to relive it again the next time they get ready to kill him.

“This has to stop. If they’re not going to kill him when they say they’re going to kill him, they need to do away with the death penalty and just give him life. I’m ready for it to be done. I’m ready for it to be over with. I’m fixing to have a nervous breakdown over this.”

Reach Nicole Young at 615-306-3570 or nyoung@tennessean.com.

