Daughter says she doesn't want to see her parents' killer walk free

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — David Scarbrough, a man convicted of killing a Farragut couple in their home 26 years ago, is up for parole again, but the court hasn't decided whether it will be granted.

Scarbrough had his case for parole heard Thursday. He has spent decades in prison for the murders of Carol and Les Dotts, who were killed in their Farragut home in February 1995. The couple's family members continue to fight to keep him behind bars.



Jeanne Dotts-Brykalski has lived the past 26 years one step at a time. Each hearing, she said, takes its toll.

"It does make you relive the nightmare of the day you found out that someone you love so much had been murdered," she said. "The world is a sadder place as far as I'm concerned without my mom and dad."

Scarbrough and Tom Gagne Jr. were convicted in the double homicide. Scarbrough took a plea deal three years later, admitting to the killings. He was sentenced to life with the chance of parole.

This isn't the first time Scarbrough has stood in front of the parole board. His first time was in 2015. Dotts-Brykalski said she didn't expect his second hearing to occur so soon after, and said she won't stop fighting to keep him behind bars.

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them. These are liars, thieves, drug users, drug dealers and murderers. Believe it," Dotts-Brykalski said.

Now she is waiting to find out if Scarbrough will be allowed to walk out of jail.



"Disgusted. Frustrated. Scared. I don't want him to get out and do the same thing to somebody else's family," she said.

No amount of time could make up for what he's taken from her, she said.

"It's not something you can just flip a switch on. These were two of the most important people in my life," she said. "The dead cannot speak for themselves. It's up to the living so that's what I do."



Listening to Scarbrough's plea for parole on Thursday, she said, forced her to remember the man who took her parents from her.



"It's like someone reached inside my chest and started squeezing my heart and pulling it back out," she said.