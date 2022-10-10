KPD: Police called to Alcoa Highway strip club early Sunday morning for shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said a customer shot at two people after being asked to leave Dazey Dukez, a strip club on Alcoa Highway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a call about a shooting at a strip club off Alcoa Highway early Sunday morning.

They said the call was received at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday and two people were shot at by a customer that was repeatedly asked to leave the "Dazey Dukez Gentlemen's Club." They said the customer left and drove around to the circle in front of the building before shooting at the people.

KPD said officers did not find any shell casings or bullet fragments and the victims did not want to press charges.

The strip club was formerly known as "The Ball" and was declared a public nuisance in June after years of violent incidents reported at the location including a homicide, shootings, fights and several other violent disturbances.