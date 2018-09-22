A Washington DC Metro Transit employee was arrested in Knoxville and charged with scheming to meet an underage girl -- in actuality a Knoxville police officer posing online as a teen.

Christopher A. Riggins, 53, of Laurel, Md., faces a felony charge of solicitation of a minor – aggravated statutory rape, according to a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority release.

Riggins, arrested Sept. 14, has been fired as a result.

While on a business trip in East Tennessee, Riggins "allegedly used a Metro-issued electronic device to arrange to meet with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old girl" for sex, according to the transit authority.

Riggins actually was communicating with an undercover Knoxville Police Department investigator.

He was arrested at the place -- not identified -- where he thought he'd meet the girl, according to Metro Area Transit.

Riggins was put on leave, and after an administrative review he was fired, according to the transit authority.

