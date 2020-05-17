WASHINGTON — D.C. Police arrested a suspect they say lit a 62-year homeless person on fire earlier this week. Police said the suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 900 block of H Street in Northeast, D.C. around 1:08 a.m. on Wednesday morning, originally for the report of a structure fire.

Once at the scene, they saw a homeless man suffering from life-threatening thermal injuries and immediately took him to a local hospital.

After two days of battling life-threatening injuries, the victim died at the hospital on May 15. He has been identified as 62-year-old Darryl Finney.

According to MPD, an investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set. Police shared nearby surveillance camera footage of the suspect wearing a dark gray hoodie near the scene of the crime.

The suspect is in custody but has not been processed yet, police said. There is no further information available at this time.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

