KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The state Department of Children's Services has joined an investigation into the discovery of a premature baby's remains found last week at a West Knoxville apartment.

Jennifer Donnals, DCS spokesman, said Monday she could release few details about the review.

"I can confirm that DCS has opened an investigation, but state privacy protection laws prohibit me from making any further statements or providing any additional information," she said in a statement Monday night.

WBIR has sought records in the case. The Knoxville Police Department is referring queries to DCS.

RELATED: KPD investigating after remains of premature baby found at West Knox apartment

Investigators were alerted the morning of Feb. 5 about the remains, according to the Police Department.

The body of a premature male baby was found in a residence at the complex at 1727 Kim Watt Drive.

At this point it's being handled as a suspicious or "unknown" type of death.

The names of everyone involved are known to authorities, according to KPD.

"Knox County Medical Examiner personnel also responded to the scene and the body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy," according to KPD.

If you have any information, you can share it with KPD by calling the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or by messaging KPD on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD).