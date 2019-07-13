HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities from multiple agencies in Kentucky are investigating after a body was found decomposing in an abandoned basement in Harlan, Kentucky on Friday night.

Officials with Kentucky State Police and Harlan City Police said their preliminary investigations reveal the residence has been abandoned for six years.

The owner of that residence was cleaning his property when he noticed the basement door disturbed. He checked the door and found the body.

Harlan Police Department is currently working a missing person from December 2018. While officials have not officially connected the two cases, their report indicated the deceased appeared to fit the description in that missing person case.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The cause of death and identification is not confirmed.