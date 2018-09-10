Tennessee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski was moved to death watch Tuesday morning, part of the final preparation for his execution.

Zagorski, 63, told prison officials Monday he would prefer to be executed using the electric chair. The Tennessee Department of Correction has not commented on that request, but was moving forward in its execution protocol.

Shortly after midnight, Zagorski was moved to a cell next to the execution chamber where he is slated to remain under 24-hour observation, according to a news release from the state prison system. During death watch, a three-day period before an execution, "strict guidelines are implemented to maintain the security and control of the offender."

Execution team members train to use the electric chair monthly and public records show it was tested by prison officials in February.

Zagorski made the decision to die by electrocution Monday, within hours of a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling that approved the state's controversial lethal injection protocol.

Explaining the decision, federal public defender Kelley Henry, a member of his legal team, referenced the expert testimony during the legal challenge, when doctors said the state's lethal injection drugs would make an inmate feel like they were drowning and burning alive at the same time: "Ten to 18 minutes of drowning, suffocation and chemical burning is unspeakable."

