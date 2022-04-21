Dinner before death | What some Tennessee death row inmates have chosen as their final meals

If you got to pick your very last meal, what would you choose?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What do a peach pie, a Philly cheesesteak and a double-cheeseburger all have in common?

They were all requested by Tennesee death row inmates as part of their last meals.

The last meal is a specially-requested meal an inmate on death row eats before they are executed.

Three days before the scheduled execution, the inmate is placed on death watch. This involves strict guidelines "to maintain the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly operations of the prison," according to the Tennesee Department of Corrections said.

Inmates on death watch are granted, within reason, a special meal on the final day before the execution. This is where the concept of the last meal comes from.

Billy Ray Irick, a Knoxvillian executed in 2018, ordered a Pepsi and a Super Deluxe Burger from the restaurant Fat Mo's for his last meal.

Another Tennessean, Stephen West, requested a Philly cheesesteak and French fries before his execution in 2019.

In 2018, Tennesee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski made national headlines for his peculiar last meal choice—pickled pig's knuckles and tails.

Inmates can opt-out of the last meal. Edmund Zagorski and Donnie Johnson, both Tennesee death row inmates, decided to forgo their last meals. Instead, they were both offered the same menu options that the rest of the offenders at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution receive, according to the TDOC.

The limitations for last meals differ from state to state. For example, the last meals for Florida death row inmates cannot exceed $40 and the requested food must be available locally.

Texas stopped allowing death row inmates to choose a last meal in 2011 after an inmate requested a large amount of food for his last meal and did not eat any of it, according to the Marshall Project.

There are currently 47 offenders on death row in Tennessee.