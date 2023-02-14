Decatur woman accused of setting Norris rehab clinic fire

Tiffany Extine, 32, was arrested and jailed Sunday.

A Decatur woman faces charges accusing her of setting a fire at a Norris rehabilitation clinic.

The TBI said Tiffany Extine, 32, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated arson and vandalism. She was being held in the Anderson County Jail.

Someone set fire Feb. 11 to the clinic at 17 Ridgeway Road. TBI fire investigators, Norris Police Department and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force investigated.