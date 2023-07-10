TBI report shows sharp decline in number of juveniles arrested in Knoxville

A 2022 TBI crime report broke down crimes reported in the state by different police departments.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 Crime in Tennessee report, saying reports of dangerous crimes fell by double-digit percentages from 2021 across the state.

In Knoxville, it said there were 19,647 offenses reported in 2022. Around 39% of those offenses were cleared, with around 7,400 arrested reported. Around 244 of those people taken into custody were juveniles. The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported 341 juveniles were arrested, out of 6,532 total arrests.

Canvas Can Do Miracles provides an outlet for Knoxville's youth through art programs, hoping to curb youth violence and prevent them from ending up behind bars.

"It keeps them really busy and that's what young people need — things to do here in Knoxville. If we can keep them busy, we can keep them out of trouble," said Jackie Holloway, the founder of the program.

There are some signs that could indicate programs like Canvas Can Do Miracles, along with police efforts, are helping deter crime among the area's youth. TBI's report shows juvenile arrests were down by around 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year's report.

They said in 2021, the Knoxville Police Department arrested 421 juveniles out of a total of 8,191 arrests. They said around the same number of offenses were reported that year compared to 2022.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported arrested 418 juveniles out of 7,122 total arrests in 2021.

KPD says they think their new policing districts have had an impact, helping engage and connect officers directly to community members.

While the numbers are a promising sign, some local outreach groups aren't complacent.

"I'm happy they're coming down, but there is still work to be done," said Holloway.

Jackie Holloway says that more mental health awareness and support resources are needed for children that find themselves facing inequality.