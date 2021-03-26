Deliver safety! Tips for preventing thieves from stealing packages off your porch

The Knoxville Police Department posted about one porch thief spotted in the Glenwood Area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's quite like the anticipation of waiting for a package. Whether it's a new phone, a video game or anything else — the excitement can show for some people.

As stimulus checks are being sent out, more people may also buy things online. That also means porch thieves may stop by more homes, just as excited to open deliveries. The Knoxville Police Department recently posted about one porch thief spotted in the Glenwood Area and warned people about protecting their porches.

The best way to prevent porch thieves from taking your orders is to grab it when it arrives. Don't just let packages sit on the porch, and try to be home when they are scheduled to arrive. Package tracking is available from most major carriers, for anyone who wants to watch its progress to your doorstep.

Neighbors also stand on the front line of defense against porch thieves. The old adage is true — neighbors watch out for neighbors.

If you spot someone stealing mail next door, there's a chance that they could target your house next. Notify your neighbor if you spot a porch thief, and call the police as quickly as possible. They could do the same for you.