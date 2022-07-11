DA: Man pleads guilty to multiple drug, gun charges

38-year-old Demarquise Lamar Welch was arrested on July 17, 2021, after being on the run for six months, the District Attorney's Office said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A multi-convicted felon was sentenced to 31 years after taking a plea deal for firearms and drug trafficking offenses, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.

Demarquise Lamar Welch, 38, was convicted of possession with intent to sell heroin, possession with the intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell ANPP, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft and evading arrest, the DA said.

Knoxville Police Department Lieutenant Gordon Gwathney saw Welch on Oct. 10, 2018, driving a Dodge Charger that was reported stolen earlier in the day. Gwathney attempted to pull Welch over, but Welch fled the scene, according to the DA's office.

Welch was found at a home on Alma Avenue shortly after. Inside the Dodge Charger, officers found a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded .223 caliber pistol and multiple bags of cocaine. Officers discovered more firearms and drugs inside the home, the DA's office said.

While Welch was on bond for this case, KPD investigator Phil Jinks and other investigators with the Organized Crime Unit learned Welch was selling heroin out of a home on Fifth Avenue, according to the DA's office.

On Feb. 10, 2021, as officers prepared to serve a search warrant at the home on Fifth Avenue, Welch was observed driving away from the home. When officers attempted to stop Welch, he fled in a vehicle again, the DA's office said.

At the home on Fifth Avenue, officers discovered heroin and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Welch remained on the run until officers located him on July 17, 2021. He was found passed out in a vehicle with a bag of cocaine in his hand, according to the DA's office.

Welch attempted to put the car in drive when officers woke him up. After Welch exited the car, he attempted to flee on foot and fought officers before being handcuffed. Once he was in custody, officers discovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his waistband and multiple bags of drugs in the car, the DA's office said.

Welch has five prior convictions out of Knox and Washington counties for reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, evading arrest, possession with intent to sell cocaine and theft.