Judge sentences two teens convicted of killing Stanley Freeman Jr. to 12 years in prison, served concurrently to murder sentence

Both teens were previously convicted and sentenced to up to 36 years in prison for stalking and killing 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two teens who were previously convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the killing of Stanley Freeman Jr., 16, returned to court on Friday.

Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan were sentenced to 12 years in prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse related to the case. The judge sentenced them to serve prison terms for the murder charges and the child abuse charges concurrently.

A life sentence for a juvenile offender in Tennessee can range from 25 years and 36 years in prison, because of a recent Tennessee Supreme Court ruling.

Stanley Freeman Jr. was among a handful of Austin-East students who died in 2021 because of gun violence, which the community continues to grieve today.