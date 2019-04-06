WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after a 2-year-old girl died in Waycross over the weekend.

The Brantley County Sheriff's Office confirmed with First Coast News that the child died after being in a dryer and that they have turned the case over to the GBI.

GBI says the death happened at a trailer park on Park Lane.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to investigators.

