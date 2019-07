MONROE, N.C. — A suspect accused of killing a mom during a home invasion in Monroe has been captured early Friday morning, the Union County Sheriff's Office reports.

Police said 25-year-old Byron Watkins was captured in Lexington County, SC early Friday morning.

During the search Thursday, Watkins was believed to have been possibly hiding inside a relative's house on the Lancaster County, South Carolina side of the border. Police responded to the home after reportedly hearing gunshots in the area.

“A lot of excitement for a very quiet area,” said Jim who lives in the area. “And then to have a SWAT team and armored vehicles standing by on the side of the road, and the car being searched and stuff like that is a little unusual.”

A robot from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division entered the home to find it empty.

Deputies cleared the scene and did not believe the suspect was still in the area, but they asked people to be cautious because they didn't know where he was.

“We’re checking every vehicle, checking the trunks and making sure there’s no way that individual can escape that way,” said Pete Havonec, Monroe communications director.

Police announced earlier Thursday that another man, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, had been arrested in connection with the deadly home invasion.

“Mr. Sturdivant turned himself in last night and our investigation led us to Mr. Watkins and to this location in Lancaster,” Havonec said. “We believe it was completely random, just an opportunity to break into a home and try to steal money, and unfortunately there was a murder victim. Just tragic and sad and honestly stupid.”

Sturdivant's charges included first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a female.

Watkins is wanted for first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and assault on a child under 12.

The victim, Lucero Sosa Capote, was shot and killed during the early morning break-in at 1603 Tower Ct on July 12, according to police.

Her five children were in the home at the time; two were treated for minor injuries during the altercation, according to investigators.

“I’ll be praying for wisdom for the law enforcement officers that are involved in this, I hope that none of them get injured, and just that the whole situation can be resolved without anyone being hurt,” Jim said

