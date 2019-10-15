LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies closed a nuisance house off of Tinnel Lane in Northern Loudon County Tuesday after authorities said it had been the center of continued drug issues and was the scene of a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year.

In August, Christopher C. Watson, 34, of Lenoir City died after the sheriff's office said they believe John Dixon, 41, also of Lenoir City, shot him at that home on Tinnel Lane.

RELATED: Suspect in deadly Loudon County shooting now charged with first-degree murder, sheriff's office says

"This closure is a reminder that District Attorney Russell Johnson and his staff at the 9th Judicial District are 100 percent behind supporting the Loudon County Sheriffs Office, and the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force, in identifying known drug operations and closing them down," the Loudon County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "This is how our team of agencies work together to keep Loudon County safe."