The Campbell County Sheriff's Office recovered nearly a quarter-million dollars during a narcotics bust in LaFollette.

According to the CCSO, deputies carried out a narcotics search warrant Friday morning at 1600 Old Jacksboro Highway.

Investigators said they had previously conducted several controlled buys at the home of 75-year-old William Thacker.

Deputies said they found prescription pain pills and and more than $250,000 believed to be from illegal narcotic sales.

The CCSO said Thacker will face charges for the sale of illegal narcotics.