Deputies: Inmate escapes local jail after stealing dispatchers' vehicle

If you have seen him or the vehicle matching the description, do not approach, call 911 or the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office at 423-626-3385.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are trying to locate an inmate who escaped from a local jail after stealing a dispatchers' vehicle.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday shortly after 6 p.m. an inmate escaped from the Claiborne County Jail after gaining access to a dispatchers' vehicle.

According to a report, 22-year-old Doug Hayward Payne had been in custody since December 16, 2020, on probation violations for vandalism and burglary charges.

A judge recently ordered Payne to serve four years on his violations.

Deputies said that Payne is said to have traveled to his home where he left the stolen vehicle and took a vehicle of a family member, described as a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with Tennessee tags and malfunctioning tail light and a headlight. He left the residence headed in an unknown direction.

Payne is described to have short brown hair and to be approximately around 6' and 145lbs.