Deputies: Kentucky couple arrested after assaulting adopted son several times

CORBIN, Ky. — A Kentucky couple has been arrested after assaulting their adopted son several times, deputies said.

On Thursday at 9:16 pm, the Knox County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky received a call of an out of control juvenile at a residence on East Bryant Street in Corbin.

Upon arrival, deputies located the juvenile victim, the adopted son of 45-year-old Howard W. Smith of Corbin.

The juvenile said that Smith has assaulted him several times with a belt on multiple areas of his body.

A deputy said the juvenile had several swollen red welts on his back, face, arms, and legs as well as ligature marks around his neck.

The victim also said that his adopted mother, 39-year-old Amanda Smith, wrapped an extension cord around his neck and tried to pull him off the bed with it. He added that when the cord was around his neck it made it difficult to breathe.

The deputy contacted Social Services and the juvenile was transported to Barbourville Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

Howard and Amanda Smith were arrested and sent to the Knox County Detention Center in Kentucky.

Both of them have been charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse).