HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is looking for William Madison Swafford after he did not show up to his court date for charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape, according to a post of the department's Facebook page.

If you have any information on where Swafford might be, you are encouraged to contact Hamblen County Dispatch at (423) 585-2701 or the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 586-3781.