COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man in Cocke County was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a man inside a Newport home Wednesday, according to authorities.

Deputies went to Newport Medical Center at approximately 2 p.m. after receiving a call that a man had been stabbed and that the caller was taking him to the medical center.

After investigating the incident, deputies said that Joseph Ray Jacobs, 41, went to a home on Johnson Street at around 1 p.m. He met Wesley Lee Williams, 48, and there was an altercation between them, according to authorities. Jacobs was stabbed and later pronounced dead at around 2:45 p.m. in Newport Medical Center.

After deputies arrived at the home Jacobs went to, they said they found and arrested Wesley Lee Williams. They said he was in possession of what they suspected was methamphetamine.

