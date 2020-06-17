Deputies: Man who forced entry into home shot and killed

Two women and two small children lived in the Scott County, Virginia home. Deputies said the suspect died after someone shot and killed him when broke in.

A man who forced his way into a Virginia home which was occupied by two women and two small children was shot and killed Tuesday, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a house on Twin Springs Road in Nickelsville around 8:05 p.m. The man, identified as 32-year-old Jared Scott Dockery, gained entry into the house and was shot and killed upon entry.