Deputies search for escaped inmate in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Unicoi County are searching for an inmate who escaped Thursday morning.

WCYB said that according to Sheriff Mike Hensley, the inmate was in the process of being returned to jail from the courthouse in Erwin when he "broke loose."

The inmate has been identified as Kenny Gouge.

Officers are now searching the area of Elm Street. Sheriff Hensley says Gouge was handcuffed and shackled at the time of his escapee. He was also dressed in orange clothing.