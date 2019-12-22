KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at an A & B Quick Stop in Knox County, Kentucky on Saturday.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff's Department said a man who had a gun and was wearing a black mask went into the store and demanded money from the clerk along Kentucky Route 225.

Deputies said a bystander tried to intervene and ended up in a brief struggle before the suspect took a bag of cash and drove off with an unknown amount.

Authorities said around 8:45 p.m., they found the suspect's car and items related to the robbery but they haven't arrested anyone.

If you have any information, please contact the Knox County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky.