SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Sullivan County said that Melissa Mingle, who died Monday after she was found unconscious in her yard Sunday, was pregnant and her suspected killer is now facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Captain Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the information to NBC-affiliate WCYB News 5 Wednesday.

Mingle was found in a yard on Fordtown Road in Sullivan County and taken to a medical facility where she died Monday, according to investigators.

The suspect, Nathaniel White-Young, was captured Monday in Hamblen County and is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

A judge denied White-Young, 30, bond during his arraignment. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15.

RELATED: Family mourns death of Sullivan County mother, hopes to help victims of domestic violence