Deputies, TBI investigating homicide in Cumberland County

Authorities were investigating at a home Sunday night.

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cumberland County.

Officials were at a residence on Christian Road on Sunday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney's office are also helping in the investigation.

The victim's identity and further details will be released as the investigation continues, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 10News learns more information.