Two preteens are in Knox County custody after investigators said they were found hiding in a business they reportedly vandalized.

An off-duty deputy was driving by the old Weigel's on Emory Road and Clinton Highway and saw firetrucks so he pulled in. According to the sheriff's office, he saw footprints and that the back door had been forced open.

He said he found the two 12-year-old boys inside where they had set off multiple fire extinguishers, so many that it appeared as smoke coming out the building.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, no fire was set, but the boys allegedly turned over shelves, destroyed equipment, and used crowbars to pry open the metal door.

The boys were taken to the Richard Bean Juvenile Detention Facility for questioning.

