Video: Deputy accidentally pushes car into Knox County apartment complex

Fox Lake Apartment Homes wants KCSO to pay for $26,000 in damages. The county filed a motion to dismiss because "the king cannot be sued."

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — In mid-November, Knox County Sheriff's Deputy George Grecu pulled over to help a woman with a stopped car.

"What's going on here?" he asked. "Run out of gas?"

She told him the car had overheated, so he offered to help her push it to a nearby parking lot where her friend lived.

"I'll push," he said. "Hop in [the car] and steer."

But video shows the woman didn't get in the car. As Deputy Grecu pushes it down a hill, he tells her she needs to get in the car and take control.

Instead, the car breaks away from them and slams into the front office of Fox Lake Apartment Homes. The complex said it caused roughly $26,000 in damages.

No one has paid for those damages so far.

"It’s not right for the government to destroy private property and then have an attorney say, 'You can’t sue the King,'" owner and chief managing partner of Fox Lake GP Steve Williams said. "We just want to be made whole. We have always had a good relationship with Knox County and the Sheriff’s Office."

Fox Lake GP said Deputy Grecu "lost control of the vehicle causing the red Ford Focus to leave the asphalt and crash into the front of the Fox Lake Apartment Homes Leasing Office, causing structural and substantial damage."

In a Thursday filing, the Knox County law director said the lawsuit holding the county responsible should be dismissed because "the King cannot be sued."

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he disagrees with that logic.