FAYETTE COUNTY, TN (WMC) - A Fayette County deputy was shot Thanksgiving morning while responding to a reported robbery in Oakland.

Ricky Wilson, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says a robbery was reported around 7:45 a.m. at Murphy’s Express at 6715 Highway 64. When deputies arrived the suspect ran into a nearby wooded area. They found him in a ditch about 200 yards north of the gas station.

#Breaking Fayette Co. Deputy shot Thanksgiving morning and brought to Regional One. I am at the hosptial where there is a large police presence. pic.twitter.com/EyCAquzQBj — Kelly Roberts (@KellyRobNews) November 22, 2018

Wilson says the suspect exchanged fire with deputies, hitting one of them before running to a nearby Texaco where he carjacked a bystander and took off down Highway 64.

Memphis police officers assisted Fayette County in capturing the suspect once he entered city limits. Lieutenant Karen Rudolph with MPD says the suspect crashed near Highway 64 and Rockcreek Parkway.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to Regional One. Both are expected to recover.

No other officers or deputies were injured.

