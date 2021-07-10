"How dare you do such a devilish act" | Family speaks after ex-boyfriend indicted for murdering Desheena Kyle

Kyle's death was ruled a homicide in September, but KPD said her exact cause of death hasn't been determined.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The family of a woman who police said was murdered by her ex-boyfriend spoke out on Friday. They said they were grieving, but they were still holding strong.

John Bassett faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Desheena Kyle. Knoxville police recently identified him as a person of interest in her death and he had been in jail since July on charges tied to an unrelated case.

Kyle's family said they are staying strong now that Bassett is being charged with Kyle’s murder. They also said they have strong words for him.

"You're going to pay. You're going to pay dearly, John," said Kyle’s Aunt Rita Turner. "How dare you do such a devilish act? You took someone that was so dear to so many people away from us for your own selfish reasons.”

It's been more than 3 months since Kyle went missing from her home in North Knoxville, and now her family said their suspicions have been confirmed. Turner has been searching for answers since the day Kyle disappeared, June 28.

"You just find yourself completely exhausted. The hurt, the anguish that you feel. You're on an emotional rollercoaster day in and day out," Turner said.



Trying to process the feelings isn't easy, she said, and she clutches tight to her precious memories.

"I think we all have that one person that we would be willing to give or do anything for, and though I have that with my own children, Desheena was the daughter that I never had," Turner said."She had a great big heart and anything that she set out to do, she set out to do it big and she impacted a lot of lives in a very positive way."