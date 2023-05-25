TBI: Detroit couple arrested on drug charges after chase that hit 7 vehicles on Middlebrook Pike

Marty Vaughn and Sara Renee-Monique Horn were found selling large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs in Knox County, according to authorities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Detroit couple is facing several charges after a drug investigation and chase with Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies that ended in a crash involving several cars.

They said they were arrested after over 100 grams of fentanyl and other drugs were found in Knox County. In March, authorities said they learned about illegal drug activity at a home in the 2700 block of Jersey Ave. According to TBI, the investigation led to Marty Vaughn and Sara Renee-Monique Horn, from the Detroit area, who they said were selling large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs out of the home.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull Vaughn over. He refused to stop and, in an attempt to get away, hit several vehicles along Middlebrook Pike, TBI said. He was taken into custody shortly after. According to KCSO, seven vehicles were hit in total, with a total of 13 passengers.

A WBIR employee was involved in that crash. WBIR is reporting that information in the interest of full transparency.

They said Vaughn tried to run away after the crash but was arrested. They said he threw away a bag while running away, which was later found to contain around 18.6 grams of fentanyl.

Later that evening, a search was made at the home, and TBI said officials said they found over 100 grams of fentanyl along with methamphetamine, ecstasy, several guns and cash. Horn was found in the home and also taken into custody.

According to officials, the results of the investigation led to Vaughn and Horn being charged with:

One count of possession of schedule I for resale

Two counts of possession of schedule II for resale

One count of sale and delivery of schedule II

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Maintaining a dwelling for drug use

One count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia