Developer, ex-commissioner charged in confrontation at his home

Warrants state Scott Davis hit a woman and her dog after she went to his home to serve civil papers.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A developer and former Knox County commissioner was arrested Thursday night after a confrontation in which authorities say he hit a dog and threatened to kill two people who served him legal papers over a lawsuit.

Scott W. Davis, 57, faces aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges. He's being represented by defense attorney T. Scott Jones.

He has a Dec. 14 court date in Knox County General Sessions Court.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. outside his home on Ashland Springs Way, warrants state.

Sharon Jones, 59, and Daniel Jones, 64, had gone to an address there to serve Davis with papers "due to his company being sued," warrants state.

After giving Davis the paperwork, the pair went back to their vehicle.

According to warrants, Davis then confronted them at the vehicle and opened the door. A dog inside the vehicle then came forward and Davis hit the dog with his fist.

Davis, according to warrants, then stated, "If I ever see you all again, I'll kill you."

"The suspect then threatened to shoot Mrs. Jones and Mr. Jones, struck the dog again, and then struck Mrs. Jones on the left eye," warrants state.

Two deputies responded. One wrote in warrants he could see a mark on Jones' left eye.

When deputies arrived, Davis went inside and locked the door to his home.

Authorities knocked on the door and announced who they were.

"I watched the suspect retrieve a shotgun through the glass window portion of the door. In fear for my life and safety as well as Officer (Payton) King's life and safety, I immediately pulled my county-issued firearm and pointed it at the suspect and gave him verbal commands to drop the gun," warrants by affiant Deputy James Dudley state.

Deputies told him more than 10 times to drop the weapon. Davis cursed at them, saying "This is my ------- house!"

Davis said he was calling Sheriff Tom Spangler.

Davis finally put the gun down but wouldn't step away from it, according to warrants. He cursed again at deputies when they told him to step away from the shotgun.

He also yelled, "Shoot me!" according to warrants.

Davis resisted arrest and wouldn't give his hands over to be cuffed.

Deputy Dudley wrote that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Davis, who said he'd had three beers.

Davis was booked at the Knox County detention facility.

Mrs. Jones' injuries were documented. She later reported that she was having difficulty seeing, warrants state, "and was at the hospital to be checked out."

She also thought her dog was unable to see out of one of his eyes and was going to be checked at a veterinarian.

The shotgun was loaded with five Winchester 12-gauge shells.