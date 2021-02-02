Disbarred East TN attorney found guilty of child sex trafficking

Booher is facing 25 years to life in prison, and will be sentenced in August 2021.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A disbarred attorney from Roane County has been found guilty of several sex crimes against children by a federal jury.

According to 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, Kent Booher, 61, was found guilty Monday for two counts of enticement, felony sexual offense against a minor while on a sex offender registry, sex trafficking of a child, and attempted production of child pornography.

The Tennessee Supreme Court disbarred Booher, who represented clients in Loudon and Roane County, after he pleaded guilty in a statutory rape case in Loudon County in 2014.