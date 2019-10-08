MANHATTAN, New York — Sources tell NBC News Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell overnight.

Epstein is accused of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York. He "intentionally sought out minors and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age of 18," according to prosecutors, who said he also paid some of his victims to "recruit additional girls to be similarly abused."

