Knox County dispatchers have confirmed there's been an officer-involved shooting in West Knoxville.

The shooting was reported off the Cedar Bluff exit of I-40 before 1:30 p.m. on Friday. They could not confirm what agencies were involved.

10News crews on the scene see a very heavy officer presence gathered around the ramp to I-40 eastbound, with officers from both Knoxville Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office and several unmarked vehicles.

Traffic on Cedar Bluff Rd. is heavily impacted.

This is a developing story. We will post more information when we get it.