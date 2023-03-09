DA: Man sentenced to 23 years after killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

During a three-day trial, Dtearius Carvell Southern claimed he acted in self-defense. However, he was found guilty, according to the District Attorney's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will serve 23 years after killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a New Year's Eve gathering on Dec. 31, 2021, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

Dtearius Carvell Southern was found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon, the DA said.

During a three-day trial in January, it was explained to the jury that the victim was celebrating New Year's Eve with his girlfriend and her two children. Southern is the father of one of the children and was invited to the gathering by the victim, according to the DA.

The DA said Southern made an unwanted advance on his ex-girlfriend and was asked to leave. He refused and a physical argument ensued. During the argument, he shot the victim twice. A five-year-old child witnessed the shooting.

A Knoxville Police Department investigator interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence that led to Southern's arrest. The five-year-old was interviewed at ChildHelp of East Tennessee, according to the DA.

During the trial, Southern claimed he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors pointed out that one of the two gunshot wounds was in the victim's back, the DA said.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of a defendant using a firearm during an argument,” DA Charme Allen said. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute both violent offenders and felons in possession of firearms.”