DA: Man sentenced to 12 years after stealing motorcycle during test drive

Rusty Lynn Patterson's 32 prior convictions contributed to him receiving Tennessee's maximum sentence for theft, according to the District Attorney's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 40-year-old man will serve 12 years in prison after stealing a motorcycle during a test drive, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.

Rusty Lynn Patterson received the maximum sentence allowed under state law for theft because he has 32 prior convictions from surrounding counties, the DA's Office said.

In October 2021, Patterson contacted the victim through Facebook Marketplace and asked for a test drive. The victim met with Patterson in Knox County and allowed him to test drive, but Patterson never returned, according to the DA's Office.

Patterson crashed the motorcycle in Anderson County and fled on foot. Police arrested him a week later, the DA's Office said.

Patterson's previous convictions are out of Anderson, Roane and Morgan Counties for robbery, burglary and other property offenses. He is also a member of the Prison Motorcycle Brotherhood Gang, according to the DA's Office.