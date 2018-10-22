Joe Clyde Daniels is missing and presumed dead, with his father in jail suspected of murdering the 5-year-old boy.

But investigators said DNA linked Joseph Ray Daniels to a letter the boy's grandparents received last week claiming that Joe Clyde Daniels was still alive. It went on to claim that the boy's parents arranged to give him away and that he was now living in West Tennessee.

Forensic scientists with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the DNA analysis and said the letter did not change the focus of their investigation, which has included extensive search operations in Middle Tennessee since Joy Clyde was first reported missing in April.

Police arrested Joseph Ray Daniels in April, claiming the 28-year-old beat Joe Clyde to death.

The boy's mother, Krystal Daniels, was also arrested on allegations of aggravated child neglect and endangerment.

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said last week that they believed the letter was "staged" but that it would be thoroughly investigated.

