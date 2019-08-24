The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after someone broke into a South Knoxville home and shot a dog multiple times.

According to Scott Erland with KPD, officers responded to a burglary call at the 900 block of Valley Drive around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Officers arrived and found a back door glass panel broken.

Erland said it appeared one of the homeowner's two dogs went after the suspect.

When officers went inside, Erland said they found a dog that had been shot multiple times. Another dog, a white female German shepherd, was reported missing in the incident.

The victim's sister and another family friend said the dog that had been shot, Gambit, died from 11 gunshot wounds. The white German shepherd, Chloe, is still missing.

Erland said no suspects are in custody and police are investigating.

Anyone with information should call KPD at (865) 215-7450.

A family friend said anyone with information about Chloe's whereabouts should call Pet Lovers Sanctuary at (616) 325-7230.