Dog stolen during carjacking found dead, Chattanooga police say

CPD said they were called to the 2300 black of E 17th Street at 7 p.m. on a report of a deceased dog.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A golden retriever inside of a car that was carjacked was found dead on Friday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department said.

According to CPD Spokesperson Elisa Myzal, the responding officer stated the dog didn't have any visible wounds.

The stolen vehicle has not been located.

PREVIOUS STORY: An area-wide BOLO was issued after a woman had her car stolen with her family dog in the backseat. It happened near McCallie Avenue Thursday morning.

It was about 7 a.m. when Kimberly Morrissey pulled over to take a picture of a "for rent" sign in someone's front yard. She left the car running with the driver's door open, never more than two body lengths away from her vehicle.

That's when she says a pick-up truck pulled up and someone hopped in her car and drove off.

Her nearly 16-year-old golden retriever was in the backseat.

"She was the one that climbed into my lap, so we took her home. She's been everywhere with us,” said Jon Morrissey, son of Kimberly.

Almost sixteen years ago, the Morrissey family welcomed a puppy into their home. Since then, the mom says, Abby has felt like a fourth child.

"Never lost anyone like this before, where they've just been taken from me,” Kimberly said.

But that was ripped away from her on Thursday.

"Maybe ten steps forward. I heard my car door slam, the tires squeal, looked up, saw my car speeding away with a truck in front of it,” she told us.

Kimberly chased after them for a few blocks before they got too far away.

She was left standing in the dark without a car, wallet, or I.D., but most importantly her dog.

"She's deaf and partially blind, and she doesn't have her medicine,” Jon told us.

Kimberly immediately filed a police report and Chattanooga Police issued an area-wide BOLO.

"I feel violated deeply and angry," Jon said.

Jon has not stopped looking for the dog. He plans to do so until he gets answers.

"God forbid somebody just took the car on a joy ride and left her in there. I don't want to think about that,” he told us.

If you have seen Abby or know anything, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

The family will offer a reward if she is found safe.

