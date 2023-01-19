DOJ: 3 people from East TN indicted in 'large-scale' heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy

The Department of Justice said the people were planning to bring drugs from Michigan to Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.

ABINGDON, Va. — A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted a total of seven people as part of a large heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. Three of those people were from East Tennessee.

The indictment said they planned to bring drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee. The three people from East Tennessee included in the indictment are listed below.

David Edward Farmer, 56, from Strawberry Plains

Garrett Lee Teffeteller, 42, from Townsend

Darin Ken Thomas, 38, from Kodak

Farmer is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of heroin and illegally owning a gun. Teffetteller is only facing the charge related to methamphetamine. Thomas is facing a charge related to heroin, and illegally owning a gun.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, the seven people charged were working together from September 2021 through September 2022.