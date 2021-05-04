DOJ: Knoxville man arrested for attempting to provide material support to ISIS

Benjamin Alan Carpenter, also known as “Abu Hamza,” 31, was arrested on March 24 in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is heading to trial after being indicted and arrested for attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ release said Benjamin Alan Carpenter, also known as “Abu Hamza,” 31, was arrested on March 24 in Knoxville following the return of a federal grand jury indictment charging him with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Carpenter is a United States citizen and the leader of Ahlut-Tawhid Publications, an international organization dedicated to the translation and publication of pro-ISIS and official ISIS media in English, according to the DOJ.

The arrest came after Carpenter provided translations of ISIS media content to a covert FBI agent who was posing as an associate of ISIS.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ.

A detention hearing was held Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra C. Poplin. Carpenter remains detained pending the outcome of the detention hearing.

His trial is set for June 1 before United States District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer

The indictment and arrest were announced by John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice, Francis M. Hamilton III, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee; and Joseph E. Carrico, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Knoxville office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.