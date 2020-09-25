DOJ: Two Knoxville residents face federal drug trafficking conspiracy charges

Officials said that Michael Allen Hill, 45, and Heavyn Breanne Thomas, 23, conspired to distribute around 400 grams worth of a mixture of drugs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville residents face federal charges related to a conspiracy to distribute a mixture of drugs, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Officials said that Michael Allen Hill, 45, and Heavyn Breanne Thomas, 23, conspired to distribute around 400 grams worth of a mixture of drugs. The mixture contained fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, according to a release from officials.

Officials said that around 972 grams of a brown powdery substance suspected to be heroin were found during a search warrant as well as 865 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia and $51,950.

The investigation into the defendants was conducted by the Knox County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and the Organized Retail Crime Unit. The HIDTA Drug-Related Death Task Force and the Knox County Regional Forensics Center also investigated the defendants, according to a release.

If convicted, Hill and Thomas may face mandatory minimum imprisonment of 10 years, up to spending life in prison. They may also face a fine of up to $10,000,000, officials said.